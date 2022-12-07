Countdown to the Holidays!

Visitors are invited to celebrate the season in one of the best destinations for Holiday Spirit – Visalia!

Holiday lights adorn the tree-lined Main Street and garlands stretch across the seasonally named “Candy Cane Lane.” The countdown to Christmas continues all through the season with this fun and charming long weekend itinerary and events sure to make holiday memories that will last a lifetime.

A Holly-Jolly Itinerary

One of the best ways to celebrate the best of the season is by spending time with friends and family. Plan a long weekend getaway in this family-friendly destination and enjoy these top holiday events with your crew.

Thursday, December 8

Kick off the long weekend early at the “Walk in a winter WINE-derland” wine tasting event from 5:00-8:00 PM. Revelers stroll along pedestrian-friendly Main Street tasting samples of wine poured by local merchants while musicians and carolers provide the music.

Friday, December 9

The 2nd Annual Christmas Train and Holiday Display at the Tulare City Historical Museum is perfect for train-lovers of all ages. This large-scale display features three decorated Christmas trees and an elaborate running train set, complete with elevated bridges and quaint Christmas village scenes. View the display Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays in December from 10:00 – 4:00.

Christmas on Farm at Vossler Farms is winter fun for the whole family. Outdoor skating rink, ho-ho-holiday hayrides, holiday light displays, food and lots of fun. Plan to go here from 4:00 – 9:00 PM.

Saturday, December 10

Celebrate the holiday season with Christmas at the Plaza in charming Downtown Visalia from 12:00 – 4:00. Take pictures with Santa, stroll the Christmas Market, enjoy festive eats and drinks, and more!

The iconic Fox Theatre will celebrate with a Mariachi Los Campo Concert at 7:00 PM. Two-time Grammy Award-winning Mariachi Los Camperos, presents Fiesta Navidad. This popular festive and joyous holiday performance, celebrates and honors the unique cultural traditions of Mexico.

Sunday, December 11

Visit Kings Canyon National Park for the annual “Trek to the Trees” event. The General Grant giant sequoia tree is designated as the Nation’s Christmas Tree and is a living shrine to the men and women of the armed services. Carolers, speakers, and a wreath laying ceremony make this a unique and festive event. Park entry fees are waived for this special event that starts at 2:30 PM.

Sensory-Friendly Events

Many of Visalia’s hotels and tourism-based businesses have earned the designation as Certified Autism Centers. Individuals with autism or other sensory needs will enjoy these holiday events especially geared for their needs.

Santa Cares at the Visalia Mall. Santa welcomes all ages and abilities for a special holiday treat! This sensory-friendly event allows families with all spectrums of special needs to experience the time-honored tradition of a visit with Santa.

Spectrum Santa Visits at the Visalia Senior Center is hosted by the Visalia Breakfast Lions. Private visits with Santa for those with sensory needs and a craft to make and take are just part of the fun.

Holiday of Inclusion at The Woodlands. Celebrating neurodiversity, this event features photos with Santa, games, and crafts designed for individuals with special needs and their families. For purchase local food and craft vendors will be on hand too.

Along with all the holiday activities, there is more to explore. Take a self-guided walking tour of downtown to learn about Visalia’s history, take the kids to Imagine U Children’s Museum for interactive and creative play.

Bird lovers will want to see the SandHill Cranes at the Pixley Wildlife Refuge who winter here as part of their migration each year or take part in the Annual Christmas Bird Count in Sequoia National Park. This annual event is hosted by Sequoia Parks Conservancy and welcomes all abilities.

View our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide on our website. This gift buying guide with our top-ten best buys will steer you to shops, products and experiences that represent the best of Visalia. More information about all these activities as well as how to book your stay, go to www.visitvisalia.com.

Visalia is known for having the famous Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks in its backyard, but natural charm, welcoming locals and abundance of experiences are why this Central California city is much more than a gateway to the great outdoors. This charming and vibrant city welcomes visitors for a nostalgic holiday experience creating memories that will last a lifetime. We look forward to greeting travelers this winter.