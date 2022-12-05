Visalia Animal Services Celebrates National Adoption Weekend

Looking to bring home holiday happiness in the form of a four-legged, forever family member? Mark your calendar for the upcoming National Adoption Weekend, kicking off on Friday, December 9th.

The Visalia Animal Care Center has partnered with national organization Best Friends and is taking part in their National Adoption Weekend on Friday, December 9th and Saturday, December 10th.

In celebration of National Adoption Weekend, the Visalia Animal Care Center will be offering $50 off adoption fees for dogs and $25 adoption fees for cats. Additional licensing fees may apply, pets available for adoption will vary.

Visit the Visalia Animal Care Center on Friday, December 9th with an appointment between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., or come during walk-in hours between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, December 10th the Center will be open for appointments from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and walk-ins from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on National Adoption Weekend rates, or to make an appointment, contact the Visalia Animal Care Center at (559) 713-4700 or [email protected]