Tulare Historical Museum’s Call to Artists

The Tulare Historical Museum is currently seeking artists to participate in in their 19th Annual Tulare County Varied Impressions art exhibition. As seen through the hearts and eyes of local Tulare County artists, this exhibit depicts their “impressions” of the people and places of Tulare County.

The juried exhibition will run from Jan. 12 – Feb. 18, 2023, in the museums Heritage Art Gallery (with an artist’s reception scheduled for Jan. 12th from 5-7pm). The exhibit will also be featured on the Tulare Historical Museum’s website, social media pages, and YouTube channel.

If you would like to participate, please complete the entry form available on our website at www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org/artgallery, and email it back to us at [email protected] along with photos of the artwork(s) that you would like to have featured in the exhibit. The submission deadline is Fri., Dec. 30.

Artwork entries are free and can be created in any medium, excluding video and performance. There is limit of 3 submissions per artist.

Selected artwork will be delivered to the museum by Sat., Jan. 7 and an artist contract will be provided to all participating artists via email. The signed contract can be sent to us digitally or dropped off when delivering artwork.

Please contact us with any further questions at [email protected] or 559-686-2074.

About the Tulare Historical Museum

The Tulare Historical Museum opened in 1985 on the site of Tulare’s first permanent public-school house. The Museum’s beautifully crafted exhibits showcase Tulare’s unique history, including the Yokuts Indians, the area’s first inhabitants, and the founding of Tulare by the Southern Pacific Railroad. The museum features special collections dedicated to Tulare’s hometown heroes, including Olympic champions Bob Mathias and Sim Iness; while also being home to the Manuel Toledo Military Collection, one of the most comprehensive military collections in the Central Valley. In addition to offering guided tours of these exhibits, the museum has a scheduled Calendar of Events with temporary art, historical, cultural and holiday exhibits on view in its Heritage Art Gallery and Depot Gallery. For more event information, visit tularehistoricalmuseum.org/events.