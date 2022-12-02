Three Dog Night tickets on sale today!

The Visalia Fox Theatre is proud to announce legendary rock band, “THREE DOG NIGHT” will be performing live on Friday, February 10th, 2023! Tickets will go on sale to the public, Friday, December 2, 2022. To purchase tickets, please visit www.foxvisalia.org, call The Fox Office at 559-625-1369 or stop by in person at 308 W. Main Street, in beautiful Downtown Visalia.

In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets than THREE DOG NIGHT.

THREE DOG NIGHT hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the

radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion

pictures — songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and

White”, “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize THREE

DOG NIGHT’s continuing popularity.

Boasting chart and sales records that remain virtually unmatched in popular music,

THREE DOG NIGHT had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles, 11 Top

10’s, 18 straight Top 20’s, 7 million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold

LPs. The hits appeared on best-selling charts in all genres (pop, rock and country). Its

records continue to sell around the world, reaching beyond the borders of the U.S. into

Japan, Canada, Holland, England, Germany, Spain and elsewhere. Tens of millions of

THREE DOG NIGHT records have been sold through the years.

Created in 1968 by Danny Hutton, THREE DOG NIGHT maintains an aggressive, year-round

touring schedule of over 90 dates a year, performing their hit filled concerts for

multi-generational audiences. The band’s now-famous name refers to native Australian

hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the

coldest being a “three dog night”.

The band recorded songs of the best and largely undiscovered new songwriters of its time

including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams and

Hoyt Axton among many others. The group’s eclectic taste, combined with its ability to

recognize and record hits in a unique, distinctive, and appealing style, resulted in THREE

DOG NIGHT dominating the charts for years. The band’s music transcends time,

bringing together both new and longtime audiences alike.

THREE DOG NIGHT demonstrates its eclectic song choices once again with the new

material being recorded for an upcoming album release. One of the new tracks, “Prayer

of the Children” was discovered by Hutton who created an a cappella arrangement, so

that for the first time in the history of THREE DOG NIGHT, the vocals of all six

members of the band are featured. The song is currently part of their live concert set and

quickly becoming an audience favorite.

Marking over 50 years on the road, THREE DOG NIGHT continues to grow its fan base

by keeping up a full schedule of concerts at theatres, performing arts centers, fairs,

festivals, corporate events, and casinos. Since 1986, the band has performed nearly 3,000

shows including two Super Bowls.