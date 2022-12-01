Tulare County Library awarded state Green Communities grant

The California State Library awarded 20 California libraries, including Tulare County Library, grants for Green Communities, a sustainable California libraries initiative. The Library’s grant highlights reducing food insecurity, strengthening local food systems, clean water access, and water advocacy.

Partnering with FoodLink of Tulare County and the Community Water Center, the Library plans to provide information and resources to the communities of Visalia, Dinuba, Exeter, Lindsay, and Pixley at sessions in Library Branches this Spring. The programs provide highlights about food and water issues and solutions, such as on starting community gardens and access to clean water.

“As one of the top three agricultural producing counties in the United States, Tulare County still faces food insecurity in our communities. Drought and safe water are always in the forefront here as well. Along with our community partners, we can begin help our communities to learn what they can do to ensure food sustainability and better access to water” said Librarian Jonathan Waltmire.

The Green Ideas for Tulare County grant is funded by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, five book machines, an adult and family literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Follow the Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary or local branch pages, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or Twitter at twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.