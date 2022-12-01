Marmie Fidler: Thank you to voters, board

I am writing this letter to congratulate Jevon Price for his win in the election for the Tulare Local Health Care District 3 seat.

Although I am sad that I am not able to continue serving on this board seat, I am honored that I was given the opportunity to serve to fill out the vacancy, and I am proud that we ran such a positive campaign on both sides.

I wish to extend my sincere thanks for all the people who voted for me, and also to thank the board itself for welcoming me, and for working so hard to provide the best outcome for our hospital and health care here in our city and surrounding communities. It was a sincere pleasure serving with these gentlemen as well as the staff at the district office.

I know you can rest assured that they will do their best to improve our health care opportunities and I will continue to work to finish the tower for our hospital and our families.