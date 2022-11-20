Fresno Yosemite International Airport Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Tips

Airports nationwide, including Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT), will be busy during the Thanksgiving travel period, which begins today and through Sunday, November 27. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) projects the busiest days during the travel period are Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving and Sunday after the holiday.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive early and prepared for travel. With flights anticipated near or at capacity, fewer options may be available to accommodate rebooking if flights are missed.

During this busy travel season, FAT’s goal is to make the travel experience a convenient and happy one. For easy and carefree travel, FAT offers these tips to help with the holiday travel journey:

Airlines

Passengers are strongly encouraged to arrive early

at the airport up to two hours prior to domestic flight departures and up to three hours prior to international flights. Check with your airline on flight status before leaving for the airport. Convenient flights status links are available on most airline websites and mobile apps, or passengers may telephone their airline for flight status information.

Be sure to check with your airline and review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website for the latest COVID-19 travel requirements specific to your destination and requirements for international travelers returning to the United States.

Pack Smart

Pack smart; start with empty bags. By packing for travel with empty bags, passengers are less likely to bring prohibited items through a TSA checkpoint. Check for prohibited items by using the “What Can I Bring?” page on TSA.gov .

TSA Security Screening

Just in time for the Thanksgiving travel season, TSA has added more capacity at the security screening lane for an improved passenger experience.

Review TSA’s 3-1-1 Liquids Rule for carry-on bags. Travelers may bring a quart-sized bag of liquids, aerosols, gels, creams, and pastes in their carry-on bag and through the checkpoint. These are limited to travel-sized containers that are 3.4 ounces or less per item. Pack items that are in containers larger than 3.4 ounces in checked baggage.

Traveling with Food Tip: If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it, or pour it, the TSA considers this item a liquid. And if it’s larger than 3.4 ounces, then it should go in a checked bag. See more food for thought at TSA Thanksgiving travel tips.

TSA is allowing one liquid hand sanitizer up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags until further notice.

Parking

Parking is in high demand during the peak holiday periods. Since lots can fill up quickly, please keep an alternate lot in mind in case your first choice is no longer available upon arrival. Travelers with parking questions can contact FAT’s parking operator SP+ at 559.252.0052. For parking options and a printable map, please visit flyfresno.com/parking/ .

Cell Phone Waiting and Ground Transportation

A Free Cell Phone Waiting Area is conveniently located near the terminal to accommodate friends and family who are picking up arriving passengers. Look for the blue signs to the lot entrance. Drivers must stay with their vehicles.

Rideshare drop-off and pick-up area, Fresno Area Express (FAX), and V-Line are in front of terminal Departures curb at the center median and marked with blue signage. For a map of ground transportation locations, please visit flyfresno.com/parking/ .

Taxi service is available across from the Baggage Claim doors at the center median.

Holiday Entertainment at FAT

The Holiday Music Program returns for the sixth straight year with live musical performances by a talented lineup of local pianists, Mariachi Tenochtitlan, Miel de Agave, University High School, and Simba School of Music. As part of the Airport’s Arts & Culture Program, these musicians will entertain travelers and create a festive holiday vibe in the boarding areas throughout the season.

Several decorated and illuminated trees, including a Patriotic Tree, set the holiday tone in the terminal and giant holiday themed selfie stations in the central lobby area welcomes friends and family to capture holiday photos.

Health and Safety

While masks and face coverings are now optional for U.S. and some international travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people wear face masks in indoor areas of public transportation and transportation hubs. CDC provides health recommendations for domestic travel and for international travel on its website at: CDC.gov.

Thanksgiving Travel Updates

For Thanksgiving holiday travel updates, like us on facebook.com at iflyfresno or follow us on Twitter @iflyfresno and Instagram @iFlyFresno or visit our website at www.flyfresno.com .