Tulare Union High School Drama Presents “The Spirit of Christmas or the Story of Ernestina Scrooge”

The Tulare Union High School Drama Department will present the play The Spirit of Christmas or The Story of Ernestina Scrooge by Tom Fuller in evening performances on Wednesday through Friday, December 7-9 at 7:00 pm with a Saturday matinee on December 10 at 1:00 pm in the Tulare Community Auditorium located at 755 E. Tulare Avenue. Tickets are $5. Box office opens one hour before each show.

The Spirit of Christmas or The Story of Ernestina Scrooge, is a modern adaptation of Dickens’ classic A Christmas Carol. Ernestina Scrooge (played by Ivy Freeman) changes her selfish ways after being visited by four spirits: Joan Barley, her old business partner (played by Ava Mayo), the Ghost of Christmas Past (played by Amyee Taylor), the Ghost of Christmas Present (played by Mathew Parra), and the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come (played by Elijah Bermudez).

This heartwarming holiday play is for the entire family, reminding young and old the importance of keeping the spirit of Christmas in all of our hearts.