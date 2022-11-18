Pat Hillman to retire from Tulare County Board of Education

At the November meeting of the Tulare County Board of Education last week, trustees and staff expressed their appreciation for Pat Hillman (Trustee Area 7), who retires next month. Hillman has served on the Tulare County Board of Education for 25 years. Prior to her election to the Tulare County Board of Education, she served on the Tulare City School District Board of Education for 25 years.

Hillman remarked that she had, “been involved in education in some form for 90 years – first as a student, a parent, a teacher, and later on boards of education.”

At the reception, Hillman was joined by family members and two former superintendents – former Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Jim Vidak and former Tulare City School District Superintendent Bill Postlewaite.

“Pat leaves quite a legacy,” said Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire. “On behalf of all the children who are now adults, giving back just the way that Pat has – so selflessly to our community – we are so much better because of her example.”

A champion for the La Sierra Charter School, Hillman and her family established a scholarship for a graduating senior. Hillman is also a supporter of music education, helping to form the Tulare County Symphony (now the Sequoia Symphony Orchestra) and the long-running Young People’s Concerts, which was coordinated by the Tulare County Office of Education.

Tony Rodriguez, a long-time Tulare County educator and former superintendent of the Tulare Joint Union High School District, will fill Hillman’s position on the Tulare County Board of Education. Rodriguez will be sworn-in as a trustee at the board meeting December 12.