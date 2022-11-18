Chapel Hart is an amazing new Country Trio coming to Visalia Fox Theatre

In 2021 Chapel Hart was inducted into CMT’s Next Women of Country. This Mississippi trio’s music has reached fans around the globe earning them the title of “International Group of the Year” as well as “International Song of the Year” for the single “You Can Have Him Jolene.” They also performed on the famous TV show, America’s Got Talent, from which they earned the “Golden Buzzer” and immediately moved on to the finals.

Chapel Hart was also nominated in multiple categories by the British CMAs including “Group of the Year” and “Album of the Year” for their sophomore release “The Girls Are Back In Town”. During their concerts, the ladies will often treat the audience to a three-part harmony A Capella arrangements that range from energetic and playful to emotional and chilling.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10am! Please go to www.foxvisalia.org, call 559-625-1FOX or stop by The Fox Office at 308 W. Main Street, Monday – Friday, 10am – 4pm.