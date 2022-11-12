League of Women Voters invites the public to hear VUSD Kirk Shrum

The League of Women Voters of Tulare County is pleased to have VUSD superintendent Kirk Shrum as its guest speaker at 12PM on Tuesday, November 15th. This meeting is at the Left of Center Bistro at 699 W. Center, Visalia.

Lunch is not required. But, the buffet lunch is $20 and an RSVP is needed. RSVP before 11/13/22 at 12PM to [email protected]. Last minute lunches may be ordered from the counter.

Mr. Shrum’s presentation is entitled “Forward Together”. Coming from a career in education in Georgia, Mr. Shrum feels honored to now serve the Visalia Community as VUSD superintendent. He is passionate about improving academic outcomes for students and increasing student connectivity.

Mr. Shrum will work with a reconfigured VUSD Board of Education, which starts the second week of December with some newly elected Board members! Just attending this event is a wonderful way to show local support for our new leader at VUSD.

