Tulare Train Toy & Model Kit show coming to International Agri-Center

Collectors and dealers from all over the western United States are coming to the International Agri-Center at 4500 S. Laspina Street in Tulare.

The show is located next to Route 99 and close to the Paige Street exit; follow the signs to the first “CALIFORNIA SPECIAL” – Train, Toy, & Model Kit Show. The show is open to the public Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 10 am to 4pm each day. There will be 250 vendor tables in the hall filled with model trains of all sizes from a variety of manufacturers, vintage toys large and small plus diecast cars and trucks, and plastic model kits of cars, boats airplanes, and more.

Of special interest to Lionel train enthusiasts is Mike Marple who will have a corner of the hall with tables covered with bins of train parts.

Plus there will be model train clubs from central, northern, and southern California with their operating model railroads in Standard, O, S, HO & N gauges; that means toy trains in action with unique displays and plenty of action.

Volunteers from the local area are coming to assist the vendors and greet the public. Admission is $10/person or $15/family; kids under 12 are free. Tickets are good for both days. Parking is FREE . You can purchase tickets in advance; the link is http://tularetrainshow.com. There will be a special door prize drawings for attendees. There will be a few food trucks on site for your mid-day snacks.

This event will appeal to all ages and it will be lots of fun for the whole family!