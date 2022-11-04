Tulare City Historical Museum welcomes the holidays with Christmas train display

The Tulare City Historical Museum will be featuring its 2nd Annual Christmas Train and Holiday Display in the museum’s Depot Gallery from Nov. 26th – Dec. 31st. This large-scale display will feature three decorated Christmas trees and an elaborate running train set, complete with elevated bridges and quaint Christmas village scenes.

This holiday exhibit is made possible by museum Board member Kevin Fitzgerald and his wife Shannon. The display takes them nearly two weeks to set up. Mr. Fitzgerald assembles the large train platforms and hooks up the power that enables this to run throughout the duration of the Christmas holidays. Shannon sets up the larger village scenes and adds in the decorative details that make the exhibit come to life. This is a true delight for children of all ages!

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit our website at www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org.