Super Diamond headed to Visalia Fox on March 18

Super Diamond is coming to the Visalia Fox Theatre on March 18, 2023! The show will begin at 7PM and the doors will open at 6PM. For tickets please go to www.foxvisalia.org/events/, call the Fox Office at 559-625-1369 or stop by at 308 W. Main Street, M-F, 10AM -4PM.

Super Diamond is a Neil Diamond tribute band from San Francisco .

Formed in 1993, the line-up consists of vocalist Randy Cordeiro (Surreal Neil), guitarist Chris Collins, keyboardist James Terris, bass player/keyboardist Rama Kolesnikow and drummer Vince Littleton.

They regularly perform timeless classics including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” “Cherry Cherry;” “Song Sung Blue,” “Forever in Blue Jeans” and many more.

Super Diamond’s success is unprecedented for a tribute band. With a nod from Neil (the man himself), Super Diamond has been embraced by the long-time Neil Diamond fan base and also found huge popularity in the rock clubs of America. Over the last ten years, Super Diamond consistently sells out shows at most of America’s coolest rock venues such as The Fillmore and Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco, The House of Blues (located in multiple major cities across the US) Showbox Theatre in Seattle, Ogden Theatre in Denver, 930 Club in Washington DC, Irving Plaza in New York (to name but a few) and many festivals, fairs, theaters and performing arts centers. Super Diamond has also appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman, CNN, Fox News, VH1 and has been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, Spin, The New York Times… and in July 2011 Super Diamond performed with the San Diego Symphony during the Summer Pops Concert Series! Super Diamond delivers a glittering performance of Neil’s power ballads and up-tempo hits with unrestrained enthusiasm! Every Super Diamond show is pure entertainment — classic music combined with fun, energy, and passion — creating nostalgia for the good old days and excitement for today’s generation.