Jose Bedolla chosen as principal of La Sierra Charter School

Last week, Jose Bedolla took the helm of La Sierra Charter School – the school which includes the Military Academy and an independent study program. Bedolla, a graduate of University of California, Berkeley and Fresno State, worked in social services before transitioning into public education. He taught elementary and middle school before entering school administration. Prior to joining La Sierra Charter School, Bedolla served as the principal of Heartland Educational Center, overseeing all of Selma Unified School District’s continuation and adult school programs.

“We are delighted to have Jose join the TCOE team,” said Tim Hire, Tulare County Superintendent of Schools. “We appreciate his enthusiasm, and his breadth of expertise in social services, English language development, differentiated instruction, career technical education, and Multi- Tiered Systems of Support – expertise that will be a tremendous resource to our students.”

A proponent for the study of history, Bedolla also serves as an adjunct history instructor for Reedley College.

“I’m very excited and honored to represent and serve the students and families of La Sierra,” Bedolla said.

For more about La Sierra, visit tcoe.org/LaSierra.