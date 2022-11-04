Gabriela Guzman joins TCOE Leadership Support Services

This month, Leadership Support Services welcomed Gabriela Guzman as its newest administrator. In her new role, Guzman will cover state and federal programs and serve as a co-lead for equity initiatives within the Tulare County Office of Education (TCOE).

Guzman joins the Tulare County Office of Education after spending over 20 years with Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified School District (COJUSD). At COJUSD, Guzman most recently served as the district’s Director of Student Services, Accountability and Categorical Programs. She was also previously a principal and assistant principal for Orosi High School, an assistant principal for El Monte Middle School, and a teacher at Cutler Elementary School.

During her time at COJUSD, she was recognized in 2009 and 2018 by the Association of California School Administrators, Region XI as an Administrator of the Year. In 2021, the Cutler-Orosi Lions Club International selected Guzman as Woman of the Year and she also received the National Parenting Partners Champion Award.

Guzman graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, where she received her bachelor’s degree and from Fresno State, where she received her master’s degree.

Leadership Support Services (LSS) exists to help Tulare County leaders strategically plan how best to support all students in obtaining equitable outcomes. The architecture of California’s funding and accountability structure has undergone tremendous change since the introduction of the Local Control Funding Formula in 2013. LSS works with Tulare County district leaders to successfully navigate the world of state and federal requirements as they push their schools forward in a cycle of continuous improvement.