Tulare Council Member Sigala Endorses Jevon Price for Tulare Local Healthcare District Board

Tulare Council Member Jose Sigala announced his support for Jevon Price who is running to serve on the Tulare Local Healthcare District Board and urges voters to vote for him on Nov. 8th.

Jevon Price has over 20 years of experience working in healthcare. For the last 15 years he has worked in hospital management and leadership helping guide the successful delivery of healthcare to the community. Jevon started his career in healthcare as an EMT and healthcare educator. He has been a leader with the American Heart Association in the Central Valley.

“I am glad to announce my support for Jevon Price who is running to serve the community on the local hospital board”, stated Sigala.

Council Member Sigala was one of the few local elected officials in the City and County of Tulare who early on took on the corrupt leadership and mismanagement at the hospital that ultimately threatened the closure of the hospital.

“I know first-hand how important it is to have directors who are going to advocate for the community. I was a strong and early supporter of Kevin Northcraft and Mike Jamaica who ran for the board to stop the corruption. I was also a supporter of the recall of Kumar and a strong supporter of Senovia Gutierrez. I strongly believe that Jevon will also be a strong advocate for our hospital just like Kevin, Mike and Senovia”, continued Sigala.

Jevon’s plans when elected include:

Increase ACCESS to better healthcare choices for all of Tulare

Reduce the wasteful & questionable spending of taxpayer bond money

Build TRUST in our healthcare district

Continue already established relationships and partnerships with local healthcare and mental health leaders and legislators

Bring more variety of healthcare services to more Tulare Healthcare District residents

Increase workforce education and job creation for Tulare’s healthcare community

“I’m proud to have worked with many community leaders to help get rid of corrupt management and board members who threatened to close our hospital. I helped lead the city’s effort to save our hospital. Jevon is someone I trust to make sure our hospital stays open in Tulare. I have full confidence in his experience and leadership to safeguard of our community’s hospital”, added Sigala.

Please go out and vote on November the 8th for Jevon Price”, concluded Sigala.