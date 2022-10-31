Compilation of Central Valley school test results reveals VUSD

An opinion by Jerrod Jensen

The state finally released 2021/22 testing results. The tragic loss of learning when schools were closed during Covid is now apparent with latest 2021/22 state test results. They kept them buried long enough to minimize analysis before the November election of school boards. Dr. Oto was Superintendent in 2018/19, Dr. Cardoza was superintendent in 2021/22, but the elected School Board has ultimate responsibility for results

I hope the Valley Voice considers getting the word out before the election.

Attached is breakdown of results for central valley districts. I proofed the numbers twice to ensure accuracy. Perhaps they will be useful to Visalia residents when voting.

Data source:

DataQuest (CA Department of Education)

CAASPP Test Results

The test was administered last spring to 2.9 million students in grades three to eight and 11th grade.

California skipped Smarter Balanced statewide during two years of Covid. The state canceled the test in spring of 2020, when all schools closed and switched to remote learning, and made the statewide test optional in 2020-21.

ENGLISH LANGUAGE ARTS/LITERACY

Comparison of California State Testing of 3rd through 8th grade plus 11th grade, Post covid 2021/22 versus Pre-covid 2018/19

Change ….. District ………( 18/19 vs. 21/22)

-9.0%…….Exeter Unified…(44.3% vs.35.3%)

-8.4%…..Visalia Unified..(50.2% vs.41.8%)

-8.3%…….Lindsay Unified..(46.8% vs.38.5%)

-6.7%…….Clovis Unified……(72.9% vs.66.2%)

-6.1%…….Fresno Unified….(38.3% vs.32.2%)

-6.0%…….Woodlake Unif…(34.1% vs.28.1%)

-5.5%…….Sanger Unified…(53.1% vs.47.6%)

-5.1%…….Tulare County.…(43.1% vs. 38.0%)

-4.6%…….Porterville Unif…(44.3% vs.39.7%)

-4.0%…….California Total…(51.1% vs.47.1%)

-2.7%…….Cutler/Orosi Uni.(41.7% vs. 39.0%)

+0.2%…….Dinuba Unified…(45.5% vs. 45.7%)

ENGLISH LANGUAGE ARTS/LITERACY

Cities with separate high school and Elementary districts

-4.1%…Tulare H.S. Dist…(53.3% vs. 49.2%)

-5.1%…Tulare Elem Dist.(36.2% vs. 31.1%)

+3.0%…Delano H.S. Dist.(61.6% vs. 64.6%)

-3.1%…Delano Elem Dist.(42.9% vs. 39.8%)

-6.9%…Hanford H.S Dist..(58.0% vs. 51.1%)

+0.5%..Hanford Elem.Dist.(45.0% vs. 45.5%)

-8.1%…Kingsburg HS Dist..(72.1% vs. 64.0%)

-6.9%…Kingsburg Elem……(56.2% vs. 49.3%)

Mathematics

Comparison of California State Testing of 3rd through 8th grade plus 11th grade Post covid 2021/22 versus Pre-covid 2018/19

Change ….. District ………( 18/19 vs. 21/22)

-12.7%……Cutler-Orosi……(35.7% vs. 23.0%)

-11.6%……Sanger Unified…(43.2% vs.31.6 %)

-9.9%……Woodlake Unif…(23.9% vs.14.0 %)

-9.4%……Clovis Unified….(58.7% vs. 49.3%)

-9.1%……Fresno Unified….(29.9% vs. 20.8%)

-8.9%……Dinuba Unified…(34.1% vs. 25.2%)

-8.1%……Visalia Unified….(33.0% vs. 24.9%)

-7.5%……Lindsay Unified…(29.0% vs. 21.5%)

-7.1%……Tulare County…..(29.3% vs. 22.2%)

-6.7%……Exeter Unified…..(30.4% vs. 23.7%)

-6.3%……California total….(39.7% vs. 33.4%)

-5.9%……Porterville Unif..(28.4% vs. 22.5%)

Cities with separate high school and Elementary districts

-7.9%…Tulare H.S. Dist…..(23.8% vs. 15.9%)

-4.7%…Tulare Elem Dist….(22.3% vs. 17.6%)

-6.8%…Delano H.S. Dist…(32.4% vs. 25.6%)

-9.8%…Delano Elem Dist…(32.7% vs. 22.9%)

-4.8%…Hanford H.S Dist…(20.1% vs. 15.3%)

-8.0%..Hanford Elem.Dist..(38.0% vs. 30.0%)

-13.3%…Kingsburg HS Dist(46.6% vs. 33.3%)

-8.0%…Kingsburg Elem…..(44.0% vs. 36.0%)