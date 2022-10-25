Sierra View Medical Center to Place Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus Visitation Restrictions in Place Immediately

Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) has begun implementing Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and Influenza (Flu) restrictions to prevent the spread of these viruses to those who are more susceptible. SVMC will keep visitation restrictions enforced for the safety of patients, visitors, and staff until spring of 2023 and will reevaluate again at that time.

Visitors under the age of 13 will be restricted from any of SVMC’s acute care units, as well as from the Distinct Part/Skilled Nursing Facility (DP/SNF), for their own protection as well as others. This restriction will be in effect until the RSV/Flu season’s conclusion, which is dependent on the number of cases seen in the area.

“Although flu cases are relatively low at Sierra View right now, both RSV and Influenza are making a notable early appearance this year and impacting surrounding hospitals,” said Nancy Hurtado-Ziola, Ph.D., SVMC Infection Prevention Manager. “With patient and employee safety being our priority, we are working together to prevent the spread of these viruses to those who are more susceptible.”

The SVMC Infection Prevention Department reported the following number of cases that have come through the hospital. At this time, 18 cases of Influenza A tested positive and two cases of Influenza B tested positive. As for RSV, there has not been any cases that have tested positive, but as we track other nearby and statewide cases, this will change.

SVMC urges visitors to comply with this restriction until further notice for the safety of visiting children and the well-being of patients, other visitors and community members alike. Some recommendations for community members to prevent transmission of microorganisms are the following:

· Continual and thorough hand washing. Always wash with soap and water or disinfect with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer before coming into contact with others.

· Routinely clean household surfaces to keep them as germ-free as possible.

· If possible, try to avoid crowded places like malls and movie theaters, where viruses can quickly spread from person to person.

· If you experience cold-like symptoms, always use a tissue when coughing or sneezing, immediately dispose of it properly, then wash your hands thoroughly to prevent spreading the virus.

Lastly, SVMC wants to remind everyone to eat healthy, exercise and get plenty of rest to help keep their immune system at full strength.