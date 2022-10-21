Woodlake Boys & Girls Club offering peer mentoring, community service opportunities

Starting October 25th, the Woodlake Boys & Girls Club will be conducting a mentor program that benefits Club members of both older and younger age groups. In this program, teen members are partnered with younger members (6-12 years old) to coach them in sports, help with homework, team up in the game room, and guide them in developing healthy lifestyles. Woodlake High School students may use this opportunity to accrue required community-service hours.

This mentor program is inspired by Woodlake Boys & Girls Club’s Serve Squad—a community service program that is run throughout the year. The Serve Squad is led by Serve Prep Coordinator, Teresa Farfan, who organizes community service opportunities for teens at the Woodlake Boys & Girls Club and has helped her members earn a total of 1,450 hours since the program’s start last November. This mentor program is designed as another opportunity for Serve Squad teens and new teen Club members to earn volunteer hours while learning what it takes to step up as a leader to support their community and its needs.

Unit Director Erika Villa and her staff believe that programs of this kind have been very successful. “In the past few weeks we have run mentorship activities and so far it has been a great outcome,” explained Erika. “Our teens have been helping our younger members in soccer, basketball, volleyball, homework, baking, and many other activities at the Club. Younger members enjoy the knowledge our teens share with them. They feel included and excited. All of our members benefit from this mentorship program because it teaches them teamwork and how to care for others. Additionally, teens receive community service hours for participating in our program.” Unit Director Erika Villa is excited for this program to get underway and invites every teen in Woodlake to join.

This program will run from October 25th through December 16th on Mondays and Fridays from 4:00–5:30 PM. Parents may register their child for a Club membership either in-person or online at bgcsequoias.org. At the Woodlake Club, annual memberships cost only $15 for children ages 6-10, and are free for youth ages 11-18. For more details, please give the Woodlake Club a call at (559) 604-6064.