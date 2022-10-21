Tulare County hosting 2022 Book Festival on November 5

On Saturday, November 5, 2022, join us to celebrate the fifth annual Tulare County Library Book Festival at the Visalia Branch Library, 200 West Oak Ave., Visalia, CA 93291 10am-2pm. The Tulare County Library Foundation, Tulare County Library, and Friends of Tulare County Library hosts the Book Festival each year. Come to see authors, discussions, book signings, live interviews, free workshops and seminars, storytime, food trucks, and much more. This free for all ages event includes booths with community partners and vendors. There still time to be part of the event or a sponsor email at [email protected] to find out more.

This year’s featured authors include:

James A. Ardaiz, author of five published books: Hands Through Stone, the story of the murders leading to the last execution in California; Fractured Justice, Shades of Truth, Trading Innocence, and Tears of Honor, an historical fiction account of Japanese Americans WWII experiences. Trading Innocence is part of the Matt Jamison courtroom thriller series. Visit his website at JamesArdaiz.com

Janet Nichols Lynch reads from her novel, Commie Pinko and talks on how she uses history as a dramatic backdrop in her fiction. Author of 15 books, including the recent children’s biographies Florence Price, American Composer and Elizabeth Warren and What It Takes to Run for President. Her novels include Messed Up, an ALA Quick-Pick for Reluctant Readers, and Racing California, a Society of School Librarians International Honor Book. Visit her website at JanetNicholsLynch.com.

Claire Noland author of easy readers, board books, and picture books for young children, knows that everyone who reads is a winner and as a children’s librarian, reading specialist, and author, her life’s goal is to excite kids about books and reading. She writes from her home in Central California. Visit her website at ClaireAnnetteNoland.com.

Bring the little ones to hear community partners and special guests present special storytimes. Our storytelling lineup includes Owens Valley Career Center, featured authors, special guests and Tulare County Supervisor Amy Shuklian, Larry Micari, Pete Vander Poel, and Eddie Valero!

The Friends of the Tulare County Library Fall Used Book Sale returns offering a variety of titles for all ages. Meet featured and local authors, ask questions, purchase books for signing throughout the event. Purchase a Book Festival bag at the Festival or T-shirts and hoodies as part of our online fundraised to support next year’s festival.

Special thanks to our sponsors of the 2022 Tulare County Library Book Festival, including Family HealthCare Network.

Tulare County Library serves all the residents of Tulare County with locations in 17 communities, five book machines, an adult and family literacy center, Pop Up Tulare County outreach and bookmobile, and online at www.tularecountylibrary.org. Follow the Library on Facebook www.facebook.com/tularecountylibrary or local branch pages, Instagram, @tularecountylib, or Twitter at twitter.com/TulareCountyLib.

The Tulare County Library Foundation, a 501(c)3, ensure the success of the Library with financial support through community fundraising, including its continued work toward a million dollar endowment to ensure regular funding for the future. Also, current fundraising for remodeling the Dinuba, Alpaugh, and Orosi Branches, and construction of the new Springville Branch. www.tularecountylibrary.org/foundation

The Friends of the Tulare County Library, a 501(c)3, provides volunteers and financial support through volunteers, book sales, donations, and membership. They, in addition to the local branch Friends groups, are the primary support of our successful annual Summer Reading program. www.tularecountylibrary.org/friends-library