Tulare City Historical Museum to exhibit floral works by local artist

The Tulare City Historical Museum will be exhibiting a collection of paintings by local artist Nonnie Rhoades. Her exhibit entitled, Flower Shop on Canvas, will feature vibrant bouquets, floral details, and lush gardens. The exhibition will be on view from November 3rd – December 31st, 2022, in the museum’s Heritage Art Gallery. An opening reception is scheduled for Thursday, November 3rd from 5:30-7:30pm.

Ms. Rhoades is a former floral designer, and her love of color and flowers comes from her family’s rich history in the flower industry. They were owners of Fasso’s Flowers, which was a popular mainstay in Tulare for years, and now currently run Gonsalves-Fasso Flowers in the city of Hanford.

Nonnie’s exuberant personality can be seen in her color rich, floral creations. Her artistic style encompasses bright, bold color and areas of thick, expressive texture. This exhibit is a delight for art enthusiasts and flower lovers alike.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit our website at www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org.