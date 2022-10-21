Join City of Visalia officials for Housing Element Update on October 26

Join the City of Visalia for a public meeting on the Housing Element Update on Wednesday, October 26th at 5 p.m.

This community workshop is the first event engaging residents and stakeholders throughout the city and will be held virtually via Zoom. All residents within the community are invited to participate and give input on housing issues and distinct economic, social, and geographic housing needs.

“The Housing Element Update is a once-every-eight-year opportunity to address housing issues and plans for meeting housing needs in our city,” shares Brandon Smith, Principal Planner. “The update process is required by the State and provides residents, property owners and businesses with an opportunity to help guide the future of housing in our city.”

The City of Visalia is currently working on an update to its Housing Element through the year 2031. The purpose of the housing element is to identify and analyze existing and projected housing needs to preserve, improve, and develop housing for all economic segments of the community.

As part of the Housing Element Update, the City will also be analyzing and updating the Safety Element and preparing a new Environmental Justice Element to align with the updated Housing Element, in accordance with State law.

“We need public input to help guide this process and it is our hope that we have a robust response from the community to work with us side by side on this process,” adds Smith.

To attend the Community Workshop #1, which will be held virtually via Zoom, visit www.housevisalia.com/workshop. To stay updated or to get involved on other ways, sign up now to join the project’s email list by visiting www.housevisalia.com, or leave a public comment now via the Comments tab at www.housevisalia.com.

For questions or more information, contact Brandon Smith, Principal Planner, City of Visalia Community Development Department, at [email protected] or (559) 713-4636.