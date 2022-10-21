Tulare County Registrar of Voters, Michelle Baldwin, is announcing that the upcoming General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

IMPORTANT REMINDERS:

The Close of Registration for this election is Monday, October 24, 2022.

Voter registration cards are available at locations throughout Tulare County. To obtain a mail-in registration card, please call (559) 624-7300 or 1-800-345-VOTE, a free hotline. If you prefer, you can also register online at: https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-registration .

Tuesday, November 1, 2022 is the last day the Registrar of Voters office may receive Vote by Mail requests through the mail. Otherwise, after November 1, 2022, voters may come to the Registrar of Voters office located at Government Plaza, 5951 S. Mooney Boulevard, Visalia, to request a Vote by Mail ballot in person.

is the last day the Registrar of Voters office may receive Vote by Mail requests through the mail. Otherwise, after voters may come to the Registrar of Voters office located at Government Plaza, 5951 S. Mooney Boulevard, Visalia, to request a Vote by Mail ballot in person. Tulare County residents that will be sworn in as a United States Citizen by a Federal Judge after Monday, October 24, 2022, but no later than the close of polls on Election Day, may register and vote at the Tulare County Registrar of Voters Office. You will be required to show your Naturalization Certificate at the time of registration.

but no later than the close of polls on Election Day, may register and vote at the Tulare County Registrar of Voters Office. You will be required to show your Naturalization Certificate at the time of registration. The Registrar of Voters office will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 for any voter who would like to come in and vote.