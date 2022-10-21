Mike Olmos endorses Bob Ainley for Visalia City Council

Bob Ainley is a candidate for the Visalia City Council District 4 seat on the November 2022 ballot.

I am glad to see Bob running for this seat, as I believe he is both qualified and well suited to represent the citizens of District 4.

I’ve known Bob and his family for many years. They are multigenerational Visalians with a long history in business and service in our community. Bob was born and raised here, has acquired multiple college degrees including a law degree, and he is a successful attorney and businessman at a relatively young age.

I’m especially impressed that Bob chose to locate his law business in Central Visalia, close to our downtown, and he and his family have lived in that area for several years. Bob knows Visalia, its many attributes and also its challenges.

If elected, I believe he will listen well to his constituents and work hard on behalf of all Visalians to make our community a better place. I encourage District 4 voters to seriously consider Bob to be your Council Member.