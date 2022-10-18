Central Valley Candidate Forum for Congressional Districts 20 & 22, State Senate District 16, and State Assembly District 33

Valley Voices, in collaboration with the City of Avenal and the Avenal Rotary Club announce the Central Valley Candidate Forum. This is an opportunity for candidates running for Congressional Districts 20 & 22, State Senate District 16, and State Assembly District 33 to meet constituents and share their candidacy goals.

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 6:00pm, Valley Voices and Avenal City partners will host the Central Valley Candidate Forum, a free community event for Central Valley residents to meet and hear from candidates running for Congressional District 20 and 22, CA State Senate District 16, and State Assembly District 33. The Central Valley Candidate Forum will take place on Wednesday evening, October 19th at the Avenal Theatre in Avenal, CA. Doors will open at 6:00pm and the forum will promptly begin at 6:30pm. The event will be livestreamed on Facebook for virtual engagement. The forum will give space for candidates to answer community-centered questions with the purpose of informing and engaging Central Valley residents.

It is important to note that the upcoming election on November 8th will implement the new redistricting boundaries set forth by the independent redistricting committee earlier this year.

The Central Valley Candidate Forum is open to the public with RSVP strongly encouraged. The link to RSVP can be found HERE. Spanish interpretation will be available. Press interested in attending and covering the event can email Lizeth Calderon: [email protected].

WHAT: Central Valley Candidate Forum

WHEN: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 6:00pm

WHERE: Avenal Theatre, 233 E. King Street, Avenal, CA 93204

Further details and updates can be found in the days leading up to the forum on Instagram and Facebook media platforms @valleyvoices2020.