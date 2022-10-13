New Signal at Plaza Drive and Traffic Delays Expected on Main St Visalia

A press release from the City of Visalia

The City of Visalia’s Downtown Streetlight and Pavement Rehabilitation Project begins the next phase of construction on Monday, October 17th. Work will include the grind of approximately three inches of asphalt on Main Street from Willis Street to Santa Fe Street.

“The contractor, A-C Electric, will begin grinding Main Street, from Willis Street to Locust Street, starting late Monday night October 17th,” provides Kirt Carr, Construction Manager, NV5. “By the end of the week on Friday, October 21st, the entire stretch of Main Street will have been ground down in preparation for the asphalt overlay.”

Scheduled work hours will be 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic detours and parking restrictions in the work zones will start at 9 p.m. each night. Main Street will be fully open during the day.

“Temporary striping will be installed to delineate the parking stalls,” adds Carr. “The paving operation will take place on Monday, October 24th. Additional information will be released next week detailing the construction activities and impacts to the public so that those headed downtown may prepare.”

Traffic delays and parking inconveniences associated with the closure can be expected. Motorists are encouraged to be mindful of potential delays and seek alternate routes.

For additional information or questions, contact Kirt Carr, Construction Manager, NV5, at (559) 481-9255 or [email protected].

TRAFFIC SIGNAL AT PLAZA DRIVE SCHEDULED FOR ACTIVICATION

Newly Constructed Traffic Signal Will Be Activated Tuesday, October 18, 2022

VISALIA, CA – The activation of a newly constructed traffic signal in northwest Visalia, at the intersection of Plaza Drive and Kibler Avenue (also known as Avenue 320), will begin Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

“Once this traffic signal is turned on, it will operate in red flash for two days,” shares Eric Bons, Senior Civil Engineer. “The signalized intersection will then be placed into normal, full functioning operation on Thursday, October 20, 2022.”

While the traffic signal is in red flash, the intersection will operate as an all-way stop intersection. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when traversing the intersection while the public is becoming accustomed to the change in traffic control and vehicle pattern.