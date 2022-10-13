George Pierce to Serve as 2023 World Ag Expo® Chairman

Working together was the theme of the annual World Ag Expo® Chairman’s Kickoff Dinner at the International Agri-Center® on Saturday, October 8. The event gives the new show chairman a chance to gather committee chairmen, staff, and his friends and family to share a meal and set the tone for “farm show season.”

The 2023 show chairman, Tulare resident George Pierce , placed a quote from Henry Ford on each table for guests to ponder: “Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success.”

“It is an honor to be show chairman,” said Pierce. “Working with the volunteers and the ag community is the best part of this experience.”

Pierce is well versed in ag machinery – he is the General Manager of the Garton Tractor dealership in Tulare, which represents New Holland tractors, and has previously worked for John Deere dealerships. Pierce is a long-time volunteer and exhibitor at World Ag Expo®. His first experience as a show volunteer was in 1968 as a Tulare FFA student – he has only missed one show since then. In addition to his Show Chairman duties, he is also the Board President of the International Agri-Center®.

The 2023 show theme takes a page from Pierce’s career: “Taking Care of Ag Business.”

“After a successful return to a live event in 2022, we’re in high gear for 2023,” said Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center® CEO. “Our exhibitors want more space and more movement than ever before. We’re excited to have exhibitors and attendees back in Tulare in February.”

The annual show is produced by the International Agri-Center®, a non-profit focused on agriculture education year-round.

Entering its 56th year, World Ag Expo® is the largest annual outdoor ag tradeshow in the world. In 2022, the show saw 98,387 attendees from 49 states and 34 countries. With more than 1,200 exhibitors and 2.6 million square feet of exhibit space, World Ag Expo® provides a platform for networking, education, and business in one of the most productive ag counties in the United States. Applications are open online for seminar submissions at https://bit.ly/WAE23SeminarApp and the Top-10 New Products Contest at https://bit.ly/WAE23Top10App . Limited exhibit space is still available and can be requested at https://bit.ly/WAE23Space

The 56th edition will run Tuesday, February 14 through Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the International Agri-Center® in Tulare, CA. Tickets are on sale online now at https://bit.ly/WAETickets , and attendees can plan their visit at www.worldagexpo.org . With a diverse lineup of agriculture companies and seminars covering international trade, irrigation, ag policy, livestock, and more, there is something for every ag professional at the 2023 World Ag Expo®.

