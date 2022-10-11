The Book Nook, a Division of Family Healthcare Network, opens in Down Town Visalia

New bookstore to open at old Togni Branch location

Family HealthCare Network (FHCN) continues to enrich the communities it serves by improving overall health through literacy. The Book Nook is inspired by Family HealthCare Network’s distinct goal to improve the quality of life and overall health of its local community by promoting literacy.

“The Book Nook is committed to providing a space that encourages children and families of Visalia and surrounding communities to develop and nourish their love of books and learning,” said Kerry Hydash, President & CEO. “Our vision is a community where access to reading and learning is fundamental in the lives of all children and families, laying the foundation for a healthy and productive society. “

The Book Nook will offer a wide selection of genres for community members including a children’s area called Bug’s Books to promote childhood literacy. Other items will also be available for purchase including stationary, greeting cards, journals, bookmarks and book lights, pens, etc. The Book Nook will offer literacy rich opportunities including the launch of a Reading Rx program where patients of Family HealthCare Network can receive a prescription to read from their provider, and pick up their age appropriate book at the The Book Nook. The Book Nook is set to open at the end of October 2022 at 114 N. Main Street in downtown Visalia.