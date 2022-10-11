Taste of Visalia, Bob’s World and Vossler Farms dish up the fun this fall in Visalia

A press release from Visit Visalia

Visit Visalia announced an exciting itinerary that celebrates the best fall events in its charming city that pair perfectly with a visit to the nearby national parks. This can’t-miss itinerary allows visitors to experience the best in local food, culture, and adventure, while enjoying the change of seasons in Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks for a fall long-weekend getaway.

“Visalia is the perfect destination for fall travelers looking to enjoy the cooler weather, fewer crowds, and the beauty of the leaves changing color in the nearby national parks,” said Suzanne Bianco, Visit Visalia tourism marketing director. “The many fall festivals and events offer plentiful things to do for a long-weekend getaway that showcase our rich cultural heritage and diverse cuisines that give travelers a real taste of Visalia.”

A Taste of Visalia’s Arts and Food Culture

The itinerary starts with the Taste the Arts Festival on October 15, the Central Valley’s largest -and FREE-outdoor arts festival with over 100 artists and workshops. The day-long family-friendly street fair offers three city blocks of art, culture and wellness activities happening right in the heart of Downtown Visalia. Local artists display their work along Garden Street, with booths stretching from Garden Street Plaza to Oak Street. Live performances, art demonstrations, food booths, Grace Note Music Studio Instrument Petting Zoo, interactive activities and more are available. The event is from 10:00 – 5:00.

Fall Farm Festival at Farmer Bob’s World takes place on Sunday, October 16 with wagon tours through the groves, arts and crafts, farm animals, and food vendors. New this year is the Orange Maze where adventure seekers work to find their way through the maze. Located on a working citrus ranch, Farmer Bob’s World provides family-friendly fun while teaching visitors about how these juicy gems get from the trees to your table. The event is from 10:00 – 4:00.

Visitors put on their hiking boots as they stretch the weekend into Monday with a trip to Sequoia National Park. Climb to the top of Moro Rock for panoramic views of the Great Western Divide, drive through Tunnel Log, and of course see the largest living thing on the planet, the General Sherman Tree. Witness the change of seasons as the Dogwood trees and other deciduous trees turn vibrant yellows, oranges and reds. Best of all, fewer visitors at this time of year allows for more exploration without the crowds. Be sure to include a selfie with the iconic Sequoia National Park entry sign.

Finish off this long weekend itinerary with a local favorite, the Taste of Downtown on October 18 from 5:00 to 8:00. Visalia’s vibrant food scene is on display giving revelers a taste of popular fan favorites and introducing new restaurants along Visalia’s pedestrian-friendly Main Street. Attendees stroll to each restaurant sampling their best bites and sips.

Other ways to celebrate fall locally:

Vossler Farms Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze with hay rides, carnival games and more!

Back on the menu for fall at the iconic Vintage Press Restaurant (and a must-taste) is the seasonal favorite Whole Roasted Baby Pumpkins with Spicy Smoked Chicken and Jarlsberg Cheese

4 th Annual Halloween Pub Crawl in Downtown Visalia on October 22 for the 21+ crowd

Imagine U Children's Museum Village Halloween on October 31 from 3:00 – 6:00

Located in central California and just 3 hours from major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, Visalia is known for having the famous Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks in its backyard, but natural charm, welcoming locals and abundance of experiences are why this Central California city is much more than a gateway to the great outdoors. Along with outdoor recreational experiences, Visalia’s local food scene, from thriving food truck culture to fine dining, offers foodie lovers even more to explore. We look forward to greeting all travelers.

Complete information about these events, other fall activities and best restaurants is available on our website: https://www.visitvisalia.com/calendar.