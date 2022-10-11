Election Information Forum to be Held in Tulare

A press release from the City of Tulare

On Thursday, October 13, 2022, the City of Tulare will host an informational forum about homelessness in the City of Tulare as well as the upcoming November election. The forum will be held at 6pm at the Tulare Public Library and City Council Chambers,

491 North M Street., Tulare and will feature Tulare City Manager Marc Mondell and Tulare Chief Financial Officer Diego Ibanez as speakers. Mayor Dennis Mederos will also be present to answer questions.

The purpose of the forum is to inform the public about Tulare’s local elections including the two newly redrawn City Council seats (Districts 2 and 4) and the Cannabis Business Sales Tax (Measure Y). The forum will also provide information regarding the City’s efforts to address homelessness and plans for an Emergency Homeless Shelter in Tulare. The City of Tulare does not advocate a YES or NO vote on Measure Y.

To obtain more information about upcoming election items including Measure Y, please

visit www.tulare.ca.gov/government/elections or call the Tulare City Clerk’s Office at

(559) 684-4200.