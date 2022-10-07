The California Promise needs new leadership

Dear Valley Voice Editor and Readers,

California WAS a state that signified opportunity and prosperity. Thousands of individuals used the Golden State as an opportunity to raise a family, start a business, and live a life of prosperity. It was called “The California Promise.” Over the last decade, the hope of the California Promise has dwindled away, as the state has dealt with fiscal irresponsibility, especially noticeable when trying to deal with the homeless crisis.

Between 2014 and 2020, the rate of homelessness in California rose by 42%, while decreasing by 9% in the rest of the country. Between 2018 and 2021, $25 billion tax dollars were thrown at the problem and it’s just gotten worse. The more we spend, there are no visible results to prove that throwing money at the problem is helping.

As taxpayers, we need transparency and accountability. We need Lanhee Chen – a brilliant financial mind who is not beholden to the current administration – to restore our faith in the use of our hard-earned dollars. This November I will be voting for Lanhee Chen. I want to see California’s reputation restored as the land of opportunity and prosperity.

Deene Souza

Visalia, CA