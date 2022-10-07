City of Visalia accepting applications for Historic Preservation Advisory Committee

Applications are now being accepted for one open position on the City of Visalia’s Historic Preservation Advisory Committee.

The application window will be open until Monday, October 17th at 5 p.m. PST.

The Historic Preservation Advisory Committee administers and carries out the standards and specifications of the City of Visalia’s Historic Preservation Ordinance. Every City of Visalia committee and commission serves in an advisory capacity to the City Council.

Appointees to committees or commissions should be 18 years of age or older, and live or work within the urban area of Visalia as defined by Visalia Unified School District’s boundary map. First consideration will be given to residents of the City of Visalia. Names to be considered for appointment will be recommended to the Council by the Historic Preservation Committee, all appointments and reappointments require formal action of the Council.

Committee meetings occur on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the City of Visalia Administration Office Conference Room, located at 220 N. Santa Fe St., Visalia.

Applications are available online at www.visalia.city. Completed applications may be submitted to the City Clerk’s office at 220 N. Santa Fe, Visalia, CA 93292 or via email to Michelle Nicholson, Chief Deputy City Clerk, at [email protected]

To learn more about the City of Visalia Historic Preservation Advisory Committee, find the local registry of historic structures and more, visit www.visalia.city.