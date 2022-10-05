Ret. Judge Broadman Endorses Visalia City Council Candidate David Farris

Farris for City Council 2022 is proud to announce that Judge Howard R. Broadman (Ret.) with over thirty-one years of judicial, arbitration, and mediation experience has endorsed David S. Farris in his bid for Visalia City Council – District 1.

Farris is running for District 1 against incumbent Liz Wynn and challenger Justin Bolton.

Judge Howard believes that we as a city we need a change of guard and a fresh new perspective.

“We need people of integrity in office, people who follow through with their commitments. Liz Wynn made a commitment to the Council and to the Community that she would not run if appointed to City Council that was dishonest, or she can’t keep her commitments. Either way we don’t need more politicians like that.” – Judge Howard R. Broadman (Ret.).