GenteFest! ‘22” a GOTV concert & rally

LOUD for Tomorrow and Central Valley Partners announced a get out the vote style concert and rally with performances from Fuego, Snow Tha Product, Las Cafeteras, and OmeDJ. The free show, named ¡GenteFest! ‘22, is taking place on Friday evening, October 7th at the Visalia Fox Theatre in Visalia, CA. Doors will open at 6:00pm and the event will promptly begin at 7:00pm. The program will feature get out the vote themes with the purpose of engaging Latinx audiences in the Central Valley to get them enthusiastic and involved in the midterm election this November. ¡GenteFest! ‘22 kicks off LOUD for Tomorrow’s Juntos Por El Valle! fall GOTV tour throughout Tulare and Kings county, CA.

“We’re celebrating the community, culture, and power Latinos bring to Tulare and Kings county.” said Anai Paniagua, Co-Director & Co-Founder of LOUD for Tomorrow. “This event is by and for Latinos all with an aim of mobilizing young Latinos to the polls with our cultura and gente on our shoulders.”

¡GenteFest! ‘22 will feature headlining performances by Latin trap sensation, Fuego, and rap phenom, Snow Tha Product.

“¡GenteFest! ‘22 believes in the political influence of young Latinos. Our people deserve spaces like this to celebrate and flex our power.” said Fuego. “I’m proud to be able to support groups with my music like LOUD for Tomorrow and Central Valley Partners who are doing this important work.”

“As a Northern California native and daughter of Mexican immigrants, everything these local organizations are doing to energize and connect with our people to participate in the democratic process hits very close to home for me” said Snow Tha Product. “We must be the change that we want to see, and I am honored that my music can help bring that vision to life.”

Latino voting power in Tulare and Kings County has grown exponentially. The demographics and voting behaviors of these two counties are prime examples of Latino voting practices across the country. The Juntos Por El Valle! Fall GOTV tour is part of a national project in both California and New Mexico, Juntos Por La Gente!, a combined full court press including canvassing, phone banking, mass texting, media, and community events through local grassroots organizations. Latino outreach efforts that are successful here, can be successful anywhere.

“United FARM Workers and our partners are committed to building strong meaningful relationships with our community. The Juntos Por El Valle! fall GOTV tour in Tulare and Kings County aims to center culturally competent Latino community outreach and events that our gente are proud to participate in, invite their families to, and leave feeling empowered.” said Marichel Mejia UFW National Field Director

Valley Voices, another one of the groups involved with supporting ¡GenteFest! ‘22, is an organization committed to supporting Central Valley communities, striving to make sure everyone’s voice can be heard. They provide resources like better Spanish language voting access and assistance with voter registration.

“Voting in your preferred language should feel just like any other conversation you have in the community.” said Claire Fitiausi, Valley Voices Civic Engagement Director.

It is also worth noting that ¡GenteFest! ‘22 utilizes a next-generation ticketing and live events platform with the startup, WithOthers. The WithOthers platform supports seamless fundraising for impact events, providing event creators with new and innovative ways to ticket and raise contributions through on-chain digital merchandise. ¡GenteFest! ‘22’s digital merch is being provided by rising star artist, Yonmeister, who has created limited run bespoke Fuego, Snow Tha Product, and Las Cafeteras token artwork for sale to lucky fans. The digital merch stand is available to event attendees only at withothers.io.

“At WithOthers our mission is to make impact events like this more accessible and relevant for everyone. We’re thrilled to support this show and help get out the vote this November.” said Tom Lovett, Founder & CEO of WithOthers, the exclusive RSVP platform of ¡GenteFest! ‘22.

¡GenteFest! ‘22 is free and open to the public with RSVP’s strongly encouraged. The link to RSVP for the concert can be found HERE. Press interested in attending and covering the event can email to register with Alex Ramos-O’Casey: [email protected].

More details can be found on all major social platforms in the coming days @loud4tmrw and on the WithOthers website at www.withothers.io.

About LOUD for Tomorrow:

LOUD For Tomorrow is a grassroots youth-led organization based in Delano, California building youth power to transform our schools and communities through civic engagement, advocacy, and community healing. We train young people of color to lead local issue campaigns with an environmental and electoral justice lens. Founded in 2018, LOUD organizes young people to organize people power, register young voters, and win campaigns for a brighter tomorrow! LOUD For Tomorrow is a fiscally sponsored project of Community Initiatives. Learn more @loud4tmrw and www.loudfor.org

About WithOthers:

WithOthers is the impact events company. The new home for cause-based organizers to run their events and the destination for fans to get tickets to shows that matter. Learn more at @joinwithothers and www.withothers.io