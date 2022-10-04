Jevon Price Announces Candidacy for Tulare Local Healthcare District Area 3

Jevon Price is announcing his candidacy for the Area 3 Director seat on the Tulare Local Healthcare District Board. Jevon’s experience and education exceeds the expected qualifications for such a position. His reputation among healthcare leadership and operational management in healthcare is evident by the increasingly growing number of local physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, and physicians’ assistants who have endorsed Jevon as the BEST choice for the Tulare Local Healthcare District.

Healthcare Experience

20 years of WORKING in HEALTHCARE in the Central Valley started at Fresno State when Jevon became an EMT and an Athletic Trainer at Fresno State. In the following years, he became a Healthcare Educator – teaching over 7,000 healthcare students and was appointed to Regional Faculty and Interim-Chairman of the American Heart Association for the American Heart Association for the Central Valley.

Over the last 15 years, he worked in multiple hospital Emergency Departments LOCALLY, including 10 years in Hospital Management and Leadership and assisting with the RE-OPENING of the TULARE hospital.

Healthcare and Mental Health Education

Jevon completed his undergraduate education with a Bachelor of Science in Health Science, specializing in Biomechanics. In 2021, he completed a graduate education with a Master of Science in Industrial Organizational Development, specializing in Organizational Management and Development.

Healthcare Recruitment Experience

Tulare needs to attract medical staff, Jevon has the experience in recruiting Emergency Physicians to Tulare. Within only 9 months, he has already set recruitment record for a large hospital system for number of jobs filled in a year. Jevon has the experience in RECRUITING physicians and specialists to Tulare, which will be needed to expand ACCESS to services in Tulare.

Jevon’s plans when elected:

Increase ACCESS to better healthcare choices for all of Tulare

Reduce the wasteful & questionable spending of taxpayer bond money

Build TRUST in our healthcare district

Continue already established relationships and partnerships with local healthcare and mental health leaders and legislators

Bring more variety of healthcare services to more Tulare Healthcare District residents

Increase workforce education and job creation for Tulare’s healthcare community

The work has already started

When Jevon announced his campaign, over 70 Central Valley physicians, nurses and advanced providers have endorsed him as the BEST CHOICE for our healthcare district.

In the last few months, Jevon has already started meetings with local healthcare and mental health leaders to set achievable goals. Local and state legislators have met with him as well, to target specific healthcare needs in our community.

To discover the concerns of the community, in September, Jevon had walked by foot over 120 miles to visit approximately 1500 homes, focusing on LISTENING to Tulare about their healthcare.

The time is now to take the next step and vote for someone who you can TRUST and someone who knows HEALTHCARE. Elect Jevon Price as our next Tulare Local Healthcare District Director, Area 3.