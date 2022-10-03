Annual Crush Party brings on the wine, beer, and eateries!

The 8th Annual Crush Party is presented collaboratively by the College of Sequoias Foundation and Tulare Chamber of Commerce. This event showcasing premium California wines, local restaurants, caterers, and breweries, will be held on the evening of Friday, October 7th outside at the COS Tulare Campus Center. Wineries, breweries, and eateries will be providing tastings from their establishments. Crush Party also features a silent auction and an opportunity drawing for 109 bottles of wine.

“Crush Party is always a lively and enjoyable event. The opportunity to sample the cuisine from area restaurants, taste fine California wines, brews, and signature cocktails, and socialize in the upbeat, outdoor atmosphere, makes for a fun end of the week event for our guests,” said Chamber CEO Donnette Silva Carter who added, “This evening under the stars supports the workforce education programs of the COS Foundation and the Chamber.”

The event is made possible by the partnership of presenting sponsors AltSys Solar Inc., Altura Centers for Health, Eagle Mountain Casino, Family HealthCare Network, Kaweah Health, the International Agri-Center, JD Heiskell & Co., Helm & Sons, KSEE 24, Lagomarsino Group, Land O’Lakes, New Era Farm Service, ProYouth, Saputo, Sierra View Medical Center, Token Farms, Total Property Management, Tulare County Fair, and Valley Strong Credit Union.

Admission to Crush Party is $60 per person and limited to those age 21 and over. The Wine Tree opportunity drawing entry is $20 per ticket donation. Event tickets are available online at www.tularechamber.org, by calling 686-1547, or at the Tulare Chamber office located at 220 E. Tulare Avenue, Tulare. Ticket sales close at 12 pm on October 7th unless sold out earlier. The event address is 4999 E Bardsley Avenue, Tulare.