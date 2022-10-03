Ainley Receives Law Enforcement Endorsement For City Council Seat

The Visalia Police Officer’s Association (VPOA) has endorsed Bob Ainley for Visalia City Council’s District 4 seat.

“I am honored to receive VPOA’s endorsement,” Ainley said. “I wholeheartedly support our law enforcement, first responders and their families, and, if elected, I will work tirelessly to make sure they know our city supports them as well.”

The Visalia Police Officer’s Association was created to “support the men and women of the Visalia Police Department, and to create a lasting bond with the community. The Visalia POA consists of men and women, both sworn officers and civilian staff, who have dedicated their lives to protecting the citizens of the city of Visalia by providing the best possible service to the entire community,” as noted on the VPOA website.

Bob Ainley, born and raised in Visalia, went on to say that public safety was at the top of his priorities for the city.

“Having worked previously in criminal law and anti-human trafficking operations, I witnessed firsthand the evil these men and women confront on our behalf,” Ainley said. “I’m grateful they have confidence in me to prioritize public safety in our community.”