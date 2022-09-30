League of Women Voters and Times Delta host online Visalia City Council forum Wednesday

Voting starts soon for the 2022 November General Election, and is the focus of the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of Tulare County forum on the Visalia City Council District 1,3,4, and 5. The forum is this Wednesday, October 5, 7:00 – 9:00 PM.

This online forum is hosted by the League and the Visalia Times-Delta. Anyone can access the forum on the Times-Delta website, YouTube channel or Facebook page. All ten candidates have accepted invitations to participate. Questions can be submitted by the public during the forum via Facebook message or Zoom chat. The forum is, in essence, a job interview.

For the first time in a number of years, we have a competitive slate of candidates for every district. They are: for District 1—Justin Bolten, David Standley Farris and Liz Wynn; District 3—Heather Carter and Brian Poochigian; District 4—Bob Ainley, Marie Line-Labbee and Emmanuel Soto; and District 5—Kris Korsgaden and Steve Nelsen.

How do you, a citizen of Visalia, want the city to be? What is important to you? Voters in City Council Districts 1, 3, 4 and 5 have the opportunity to decide our future.

Be aware that the Council’s recent redistricting process has slightly changed the district boundaries, which go into effect with this election.

Check out Voter’s Edge (www.votersedge.org), a handy website that will tell you which district you are in. It also tracks the biggest financial donors to every campaign, so you can “follow the money.” The League of Women Voters feels it is another way, besides our nonpartisan forums, to “level the playing field” for all elections.

And mark your calendars for another forum on October 11 that will focus on the State propositions and Measure C.