Tulare County Historical Society’s Annual Fundraiser October 1

The Tulare County Historical Society is excited to announce that it will be hosting its annual fundraiser this year again! The money raised at past events has gone towards projects at the Tulare County Museum in Mooney Grove Park such as the restoration of the Southern Pacific caboose and a new building to house the Farm Equipment collection. This year the proceeds will be allocated to the restoration of the Witt Blacksmith Shop that was moved to the museum grounds from Ducor. The Balcksmith shop was first established by Charles Hockett in 1907 in the Ducor area. Cliff Witt took over the shop after Hockett and worked there for many years. Mr. Witt was well known for his artistry in making branding irons for cattlemen of the valley. The brand boards in the Gun Room display case inside the museum were taken from the front of the building.

We are looking forward to gathering to celebrate all the progress being made at the Tulare County Museum with our traditional BBQ. The Happy Cookers will be providing their outstanding chicken and tri-tip dinner and James “Sinatra” Hitchcock will provide the entertainment.

Please join us in celebrating this exciting occasion at the History of Tulare County Farm Labor & Agriculture Museum in Mooney Grove Park (27000 S. Mooney Blvd. Visalia) on Saturday, October 1. Social time will begin at 3:30 p.m. and dinner served at 4:00 p.m. with entertainment throughout. Tickets are $50.00 each and can be purchased on the Tulare County Historical Society website https://www.tularecountyhistoricalsociety.org/events/ or by mailing in a check payable to TCHS to P.O. Box 295 Visalia, CA 93279. We hope to see you there!

About the Tulare County Historical Society

The Tulare County Historical Society has been an active advocate for county history since 1944. Adolph Sweet was the first president. Our mission is to promote the interest in the history of Tulare County and preserve the heritage of our area for future generations. For more information about the Tulare County Historical Society and its activities, visit https://www.tularecountyhistoricalsociety.org/ and follow us on FaceBook and Instagram. The society is a 501©3 non-profit organization and all donations are tax deductible. Join us in preserving our rich local history!

About the Tulare County Museum

The Tulare County Museum is the largest museum in Tulare County, housing one of the largest Native American basket collections in California, as well as artifacts of the pioneer era, agriculture equipment, restored buildings, and many other treasures that tell the history of Tulare County. The newest addition to the Museum is the History of Farm Labor and Agriculture Museum, where several cultural groups and their contributions to farm labor and agriculture will be featured. The museum aims to educate residents of Tulare County as well as visitors on the importance of Tulare County and its history with the hope of recognizing the unique roll it has played in California History. For more information about the Museum and its activities, visit tularecountymuseum.org and follow us on FaceBook and Instagram!