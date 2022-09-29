The Tulare County League of Mexican American Women celebrates Dia de los Muertos

The Tulare County League of Mexican American Women will celebrate Dia de los Muertos (The Day of the Dead) at their 11th anniversary Celebration of Life.

Workshops will be held the weeks prior to the event to educate community members about the history and traditions of this ancient welcoming of d eparted loved ones, celebrated throughout Central America and Mexico.

October 1st will be a sugar skull workshop.

October 8th a flower crown workshop.

October 15th participants can create a shadow box in the memory of a loved one.

October 22nd Lety Valencia also known as La Catrina de Visalia will present a verbal history of Dia de Muertos and explain ways to create an altar at home and the meaning behind the items placed on the ofrenda.

Each individual workshop will be $20 after the 25th. Workshops open to participants 14 year of age and older. All supplies are included. Spaces can be purchased at https://www.tularecountylmaw.org/dia-de-losmuertos.

These 4 workshops will lead up to Dia de los Muertos A Celebration of Life, a family friendly event on Saturday, October 29th at the Visalia Public Cemetery. The Cemetery is a traditional location to welcome loved ones back from the land of the dead. Not to be confused for a “Mexican Halloween”.

Sponsors of this event include Kaweah Health, Family HealthCare, Proteus Inc., Eagle Mountain Casino, and the Visalia Public Cemetery. Without these sponsors many of the activities would not be possible. The day will include an Aztec Blessing, a community altar, free activities for the kids, food trucks, artisan vendors, folklorico dancers, along with an appearance from La Catrina, and a mariachi to end the day.

The Central California Blood Center will have their blood mobile setup from 11am-2pm,

the first 30 attendees to donate blood, will receive a free Dia de los Muertos shirt.

Vendor, and non-profit space is still available, applications can be found at

https://www.tularecountylmaw.org/dia-de-los-muertos.

For more information about the workshops or event, contact us at [email protected]