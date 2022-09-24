Sam Logan Named CEO of the Tulare and Kings County Building Industry Association

The Board of Directors of the Tulare and Kings Counties Building Industry Association (TKC/BIA) is proud to announce the appointment of Sam Logan as our new CEO effective 10/01/2022.

Sam comes to us with a tremendous background including the last 22 years as a Financial Advisor and Vice President with AG Edwards and Merrill Lynch before his retirement.

Sam served as Chair of the Visalia Planning Commission for two years and also Chair of the Visalia Citizens Advisory Committee for two years. Sam is very active in civic affairs serving as President and Board Member of the Visalia County Center Rotary, Member of the Board of the Visalia Chamber of Commerce and Board Member of the Sequoia Symphony .

Sam was named the 2018 Man of the Year by the Visalia Chamber of Commerce and in 2020 was the Grand Marshall of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Sam’s interests are sports car’s, rotary events, civic activities, hiking, travel, fishing and cycling.

Please join us in welcoming Sam in his new position and please make him welcome as he visits the various public officials throughout Tulare and Kings Counties, .