Governor Newsom Signs Senator Hurtado’s Landmark Legislation Ratifying Key Tribal Gaming Compact with The State of California and the Tachi Yokut Tribe

Friday, September 23, Senator Melissa Hurtado (D-Sanger) released a statement after Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 559 a tribal-state gaming compact between the State of California and the Tachi Yokut Tribe:

“For decades the Tachi Yokut Tribe has been a valuable partner in the Kings County Community,” said Senator Melissa Hurtado. “The Tribe provides scholarship assistance, job training and adult education programs, health and welfare assistance and other social services. I am pleased that the Governor has signed SB 559. The compact agreement will help support the tribe, its members, and provide long-term job security for over 700 employees.”

“The Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut Tribe is grateful to Governor Newsom and Senator Hurtado for making this agreement possible. The compact creates an economic environment that promotes tribal self-sufficiency, and allows contributions to other tribes, the community, and local government,” said Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut Chairman Leo Sisco. “Moreover, the compact affirms the tribe’s dedicated partnership and government-to-government relationship with the State of California and solidifies the future of our people.”

Senate Bill 559 is the vehicle to ratify the tribal-state gaming compact between the State of California and the Santa Rosa Rancheria Tachi Yokut Tribe. The Tachi Tribe will also provide $900,000 in good will to Kings County through an Intergovernmental Agreement, and will be providing half the expenses for maintenance of a fire station. The Tribe currently provides job security to more than 700 non-tribal members.