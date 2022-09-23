College of the Sequoias Offers NEW Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Class

The COS Training Resource Center is proud to announce the new launch of the Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC) Class taught by industrial automation instructor, Travis Asher! This class is open to anyone in the community and for companies/businesses interested in sending their manufacturing or PLC technicians for training on troubleshooting PLC systems.

This class is designed for manufacturing technicians to learn PLC system wiring and programming basics to increase their ability to troubleshoot and maintain PLC-controlled processes and machines. Students will perform electrical wiring for an Allen-Bradley MicroLogix PLC and discrete I/O circuits, use a multimeter to troubleshoot discrete I/O circuits, and become familiar with navigation of RSLogix 500 software. They will also learn how to establish communications between a programming laptop and a PLC using RSLinx Classic software, learn to use RSLogix 500 software to monitor PLC program logic as a troubleshooting aid, and create basic PLC programs. Lab activities will include troubleshooting practice to allow technicians to diagnose and correct common faults which can occur in PLC systems.

The class will be mostly hands-on lab activities with about an hour of lecture/demonstration each meeting. This will be a PLC basics course, and will be more focused on using the software as a troubleshooting tool rather than going deep into the PLC programming language itself.

The PLC class will meet four times a week, Monday through Thursday, from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the Tulare Annex C Building on 413 N. I Street, Tulare, CA 93274. This is a 3-weeks long class that starts on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 and ends on Thursday, October 20th, 2022.

The class costs $1,150 per person; however, participants are highly encouraged to contact the COS Training Resource Center to see if they or their company qualifies for ETP funding, in which they will only have to pay $50 per person for the class. You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity and steal of a deal!

To register for this class, please visit our website at www.cos.edu/trainingcenter. For questions, please email us at [email protected] or call us at 559.688.3131.

