Update on Water Main Work in Downtown Visalia and Road Closure Coming to Ben Maddox for Railroad Repair

California Water Service’s water main replacement project, in conjunction with the City of Visalia Downtown Streetlight project, has been suspended due to unforeseen field conditions.

These unforeseen field conditions encountered in the process of boring under Mill Creek culvert, at the intersection of Main and Encina Streets, requires additional material that will not be available until Tuesday September 27th. Therefore, Main Street will be re-opened to traffic tomorrow morning until California Water Service resumes construction the evening of Tuesday, September 27th.

Work is anticipated to be completed by Saturday October 1st with Main Street reopening again by Sunday October 2nd, pending no other issues.

North of Encina Street between Main Street and the alley will remain closed through October 2nd.

For additional information or questions, contact Scott McNamara, Superintendent, California Water Service, at (559) 624-1622 or [email protected]

Ben Maddox will be closed

Ben Maddox Way has a scheduled 24-hour road closure beginning September 23rd and will extend until September 25th.

“Industrial Railways Company will be making repairs to the railroad crossing at K Avenue starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 23rd,” shares Orlando Rosales, Engineering Technician. “The closure will remain in place over the weekend, through Sunday, September 25th when the roadway will re-open after work is complete.”

Work hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The road closure will be in place for both northbound and southbound traffic at the railroad crossing. Local southbound traffic from Walnut Avenue will be allowed up to the railroad.

“Traffic delays associated with the closure can be expected and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes,” adds Rosales. “Residents and businesses will continue to have access during the closure.”

Traffic detours will be in place using Santa Fe Street and Lovers Lane as alternative routes for north and south bound traffic.

For additional information or questions, contact Orlando Rosales, Engineering Technician, City of Visalia, at (559)713-4414 or [email protected]