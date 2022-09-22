Election Information Forum to be Held in Tulare

On Monday, September 26, 2022, the City of Tulare and Tulare Chamber of Commerce

will host an informational forum about homelessness in the City of Tulare as well as the

upcoming November election. The forum will be held 4pm at the Galaxy Theatre, 1575

Retherford St., Tulare and will feature Tulare City Manager Marc Mondell and Tulare

Chief Financial Officer Diego Ibanez as speakers.

The purpose of the forum is to inform the public about Tulare’s local elections including the two newly redrawn City Council seats (Districts 2 and 4) and the Cannabis Business Sales Tax (Measure Y). The forum will also provide information regarding the City’s efforts to address homelessness and plans for an Emergency Homeless Shelter in Tulare. Neither the City of Tulare nor the Tulare Chamber of Commerce advocates a YES or NO vote on Measure Y.

To obtain more information about upcoming election items including Measure Y, please

visit www.tulare.ca.gov/government/elections or call the Tulare City Clerk’s Office at

(559) 684-4200.