The Visalia Fox Theatre is proud to introduce our “BER” Movie Series

Enjoy many of the blockbuster or just plain nostalgic movies happening at the Visalia Fox, many of them free of charge!

National Treasure made possible by The Freemasons and proudly sponsored by the Visalia Masonic lodge, will play on September 23rd at 7pm, Doors open at 6pm. FREE ENTRY!!

Nightmare Before Christmas sponsored by The Source LGBT+ Center will play on October 14th at 7pm, Doors open at 6pm. FREE ENTRY!!

Zoot Suit sponsored by Perico Productions will play on October 15th at 7pm, Doors open at 6pm. Join us before the show @ 6pm for the 1940’s Classic Car Show and Best Dressed 1940’s Men & Women’s Contest in front of The Fox!

Hocus Pocus sponsored by The Crystal Barn will play on October 28th at 7pm, Doors open at 6pm. This is an interactive movie. Please join us at 6pm in our theatre lobby for our Trick or Treating Booths. Bring your candy bags & buckets!

Men in Black will play on November 10th at 7pm, Doors open at 6pm. (Sponsorship opportunity available for this movie) *This is an interactive movie. Tickets are $5.00 each.

Polar Express sponsored by Reimers & All Aboard Trains will play on December 22nd at 7pm, Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are $5.00 each and the Interactive Supplies are $5.00. FREE TRAIN RIDE (FROM REIMERS AND ALL ABOARD TRAINS) WITH PAID ADMISSION.

Tickets may be purchased at www.foxvisalia.events/. You may also call The Fox at 559-625-1369 or stop by at 308 W. Main Street, Visalia.