Visalia Home Expo promising over 150 exhibits

You are invited to an ALL-NEW Visalia Home EXPO with over 150 exhibits and lots of new features on Saturday and Sunday, September 24 & 25, at the Visalia Convention Center!

A very special STREET of DREAMS is on tap at this year’s show featuring Tiny Houses! Let StudioPac.us show you how to embrace the future of living with multi use area modular units to add an extra bedroom, an office, music room or bungalow. Tour PreFab Innovators “Pocket Homes” which include a spacious bedroom, living area, bath and may be placed anywhere in California, Oregon, or Washington. And walk through one of the Pacifica Tiny Homes outside on the Plaza Courtyard.

And if you have questions, Lindsay Wood of the Go Tiny! Academy will be on hand to provide all the answers you need to get JUST THAT EXTRA SPACE WE ALL NEED!! And before you move on, check out the Outdoor Patio Landscape created by Gowin Green, Tuff Sheds, and Synthetic Grass Solutions.

If Fall is your time to refresh and renew before the hordes of family arrives, then enter to win a Room 3D Design provided by Gowin Home and a Landscape 3D Design, by sister company, Gowin Green. To beat the heat and ensure effective water usage, set-up an appointment with this year’s Gold Sponsor, Balanced Comfort and enter a win a “smart toilet”.

If your tastes are more toward the bizarre, check out the latest Halloween chills and thrills at the Spooky Halloween Store’s booth inside the Home EXPO Marketplace. And stop by the new Beer & Wine Garden featuring the live music of 3 & The Machine, Sat. 1pm – 4pm; and That Little Band, Sun. Noon – 3pm.

The EXPO begins Saturday, September 24th at 10 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets may be purchased online (after August 30th) or at the door. There are still a handful of booths available – so don’t wait to contact Show Management to exhibit your wares and services. For more information, email [email protected], or call 1-(800)-700-SHOW (7469).