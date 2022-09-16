OPINION

Visalia Environmental Alliance honors Renier family

Posted on by Dale Simmons

During the public comment period of the Visalia City Council meeting on Monday, August 15, 2022, the Visalia Environmental Alliance honored the Reniers: Wilson, Kristin and daughters, with the Environmental Hero Award. This award is given to community stewards of all ages who daily demonstrate lifestyle actions that protect our natural resources for a sustainable Visalia. The Reniers use their own solar power with battery back-up to stay off the grid, drive electric cars. They have a vegetable garden, and as parents, cloth diapers and wipes. They use Visalia’s green waste cans to compost, and shop at the farmers market.

The Reniers family is restoring a building near downtown Visalia – trying to reuse all the material they can and reclaim wood from a demolition project. The building will be an energy efficient creative workspace that will act as a kind of incubator where you come in with an idea and leave with a business plan. In the second phase the building will add a coffee shop, farm stand, indoor ghost kitchen, makerspace, and podcast studio. Pending city permits, It will be a workspace during the day and an art gallery at night. All in all, the Reniers are doing their part to make a difference in both the natural and social environment of Visalia.

Dale Simmons, volunteer
Visalia Environmental Alliance

