Tulare Historical Museum celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The Tulare Historical Museum will host its 3rd Annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration on Sat., Sept. 24th from 12-4pm. The event will feature live music, folkloric dancers, raffles & prizes, outdoor food, museum and fire truck tours, and community booths.

Live music will be performed by Rosalinda Verde Alexander at 2pm. Rosalinda was trained to sing classically at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego. She founded the Visalia Opera Company in 2009 and now focuses on her company, Green Rose Productions. The organization is a multifaceted creative arts production agency whose goal is to create art events that build community.

Folkloric dancers from CCAT Fresno (Community Center for the Arts & Technology) are scheduled to perform at 12:30pm and Grupo Folklorico Perla de Mexico will be performing at 1pm. THM is also partnering with the Tulare Fire Department, who will have their fire truck on site for children to explore.

Local organizations HACER (Hispanic Alliance for Culture, Education and Recognition), RADIO LAZER 100.5FM, CCAT Fresno, Omni Health and local artist Richard Arenas will also have fun outdoor booths. Raffle prizes will include two children’s bicycles and a gift basket donated by Raising Cane’s of Tulare. Outdoor food will be provided by local restaurant, Taco Riendo.

In addition to the festivities, the museum will be featuring an art exhibit, IDENTIDAD: Celebrating Hispanic Culture in the Arts, which will be on display in the Heritage Art Gallery from Sept. 22 – Oct. 29, with an opening reception on Thurs., Sept. 22 from 5-7pm. The group exhibition will feature artwork that is inspired by Hispanic culture and reflects its unique life and energy.

The Tulare Historical Museum has also partnered with Arte Americas for the history exhibit, Searching for Joaquin: Mexican Bandits in 1850s Valley History. The display will be on view from Sept. 22 – Nov. 5, in the museum’s Depot Gallery. The exhibit examines the Gold Rush period of Valley history through the stories of Joaquín Murrieta, symbol of resistance in the Mexican American population and celebrated in the annual Cabalgata horse ride each July on the Valley’s West Side.

This event has been generously sponsored by J.D. Heiskell & Co. and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit our website at www.tularehistoricalmuseum.org.